LAMARQUE—Lula Mae Burns received her reward of rest on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.
Lula is survived by her daughters; LaTonya Burns and LaTasha Williams (Brandon); son, Malcolm Burns; grandchildren, Misha Johnson, Dominique Hector, Kayla Hector, Amber Williams, and Laura Williams, as well as extended family and friends.
The family invites you to join the as they celebrate her life on Saturday, January 4, 2020, beginning with a visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by service at 11:00 a.m. at the chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary with Rev. Ed Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
See full obit and sign guest book at www.fieldsjohnson.com
