SANTA FE —
Mr. Darrel Hampton Morgan, Sr. passed from this life Sunday morning, September 15, 2019, in Santa Fe.
Born June 14, 1942 in Wheeler, TX, Mr. Morgan had been a resident of Santa Fe for most of his life. He had worked as an insulator for Union Carbide retiring in 2001. Darrel was a member of the Asbestos Workers Union Local 22. He enjoyed working in his yard but loved spending time with his family more than anything.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Enos and Ruby “Adell” (Hampton) Morgan; wife, Betty (Brown) Morgan; brother, Gary Morgan; brother-in-law’s, Norman Bray and Martin Bilbrey.
Survivors include son, Darrel Morgan, Jr. and wife, Danna; daughters, Kimberly Patterson and husband, Richard, Sr., Kathryn Moore and husband, Ronald, Jr. all of Santa Fe; brother, Claude Morgan and wife, Dorothy of Algoa; sisters, Iris Russell and husband, Robert of Guntersville, AL, Twilla Bilbrey of Bacliff, Valerie Bray and Darrell McCurley of Texas City; 13 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Reagan Moore, Ryan Moore, Michael Patterson, Morgan Patterson, Richard Patterson, Jr., Chris McCracken and Scott McCracken. Honorary bearers will be Eastyn Campbell and Porter Michael Patterson.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Essential Hospice, especially Laura and Regina and to Darrel’s caregiver, Mary Zaro.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Darrel’s name to American Cancer Society, Post Office Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
