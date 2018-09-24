Thomas Martinez Jr.
TEXAS CITY—Thomas Martinez Jr., 68, of Texas City, Texas passed away on Friday, September 14, 2018. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300
Essie Pearl Brown
DICKINSON—Essie Pearl Brown, 82, of Dickinson, Texas passed away on Monday, September 17, 2018. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900
Earl Norwood
LA MARQUE—Earl Norwood, 54, of La Marque, Texas passed away on Sunday, September 21, 2018. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900
