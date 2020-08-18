Bennie J. Reina, 92, of Texas City, Texas passed away on August 14th, 2020. He was born in Bryan, Texas on August 11th, 1928 to Joe and Annie Sustala Reina and was married to Patricia Reina for 38 years.
Bennie Worked at Monsanto Chemical for over 32 years and retired as a chief operator. He was a member of International Union of Operating Engineers Local 347. Bennie loved life and enjoyed dancing, playing golf, RVing, hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents Joe and Annie Sustala Reina; brothers Roy and Jake Wallin and Tony Reina; sisters Faye Ransom, Dot Buskirk and Josie Duhon.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Patricia Hodges Reina; daughter Vicki Howlett and husband Greg; son Bennie Reina Jr. and wife Brigitte; three stepsons Rick Hodges and wife Lisa; Keith Hodges, Glenn Hodges and Luanne Reina, the mother of his 2 children. Along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.