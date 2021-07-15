Cipriano Conrado Conrad Bautista

GALVESTON —
Cipriano Conrado Bautista “Conrad”, 82, of Galveston, TX, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
The funeral service will be held at 7 pm on Friday, July 16, 2021, at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 Tremont Street 23rd Street, Galveston, TX 77550, where a rosary and memorial service will be held.
Conrad was born Orange Grove, TX on September 16th, 1938, and raised in Corpus Christi, TX. Conrad was married to Emily Bautista on December 11, 1976, they were married for 44 years.
Conrad worked as an independent painter and contractor for many years. In addition to his day job, he also worked a lead singer of various conjunto bands, where his wife Emily would join and play keyboard alongside him for many years.
Together they met various singers and people. Later in life, he was introduced by his son Salvador to DJ gigs. Conrad loved music, it was a huge part of this life, and many people knew him for that.
Conrad is survived by his wife, Emily, brothers, Rudy, Johnny, Aldolfo, Victor, Felix, Jose, sisters Elida and Josie, his children Benny, Micaela, Dwayne & Lisa Mayes, Salvador & Fredrick, Samuel, and Mark and Sharlene Hodsdon,
grandchildren Jessica, Izic, Teejay, Mark, Andrew, Alicia, Joseph, John & Maureen, Isaiah, Alexia, and Vallerie, several great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, and other family and friends.
Conrad is preceded in death by his parents Felix and Inocencia Bautista, Rafael and Mikayla Cantu, brothers, Ernest Cantu and Eddie Cantu, and sister, Irene Cantu.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the GoFundMe account at https://gofund.me/cf1b9833.
The family of Cipriano Conrado Bautista wishes to thank all those who have made donations, and those who attend the service, along with the many thoughtful words shared with the family on social media sites.
