Bootsie Faye Hoover, 87, of Hitchcock, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at her home.
Faye was born February 19, 1932, in Zwolle, Louisiana, to Lawrence and Ruth Downs. Faye was a retired Real Estate Broker and lived in Hitchcock for the past nineteen years.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband: William “Bill” Hoover. She is survived by two daughters: Barbara Jacobs-Gorzycki (Tom) of New Mexico, Sharon Ann Jacobs-Salinas (Michael) of La Marque; one step-son: Chris Hoover (Shiela) of Pasadena; one step-daughter: Tish Hoover of Houston; two sisters: Geneva Reedie Keeling and Zonna Welborn; one brother: Bob Downs (Melinda); four grandchildren: William Maner, Brent Maner, Sharon Hensley, Amy Gorzycki; and grandchildren and great grandchildren she adored.
A visitation will be held Monday, December 30, 2019, from 1:00pm to 3:00pm, at James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque. A service will be held at 3:00pm, with Rev. John Elliot officiating. Interment will follow at the La Marque City Cemetery.
