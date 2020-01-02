Remembering Josephine
Josephine Denefield Simmons was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on November, 09, 1948 to the late Claudia and Warren A. Denefield.
Josephine was educated in the Galveston Independent school District, and was a student of the last class to graduate from Central High School with the class of 1967. She accepted Christ at an early age, and was a member of the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Galveston until her health began to fail. Josephine worked as a Registered Nurse for many years, in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at U.T.M.B Galveston.
She was called home to Glory on December, 23, 2019 from her home where she was surrounded by family.
Josephine is preceded in death by her parents, Claudia and Warren A. Denefield. Siblings, Lloyd (Wolf), Jackie, James (Sunny), and her granddaughter, Ashley.
Left to cherish her memory is her Husband of 48 years, Gary Simmons. Children, Warren Denefield (Jennifer), Yolanda Caldwell (Eddie), Calvin Denefield, Stephanie Simmons (Rochawn Davis), Danyella Williams (Reginald). Siblings, Marie, Edward, and David Denefield. Godmother, Viola Lane; 16 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Josephine loved, and was loved by everyone that crossed her path.
Services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 3602 Sealy Ave, Galveston. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.