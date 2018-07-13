Funeral services for Albert Perry III will be held today at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Frwy in Texas City.
Celebration of life service for Beverly Brooks will be held today at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd St. in Galveston.
Funeral mass for Roberto Quiroga will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1010 35th St. in Galveston. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Funeral service for Elmo Henske will be held today at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Peace Lutheran Church, 9111 Emmett F. Lowry Expry under the direction of Emken-Linton Funeral Home.
A service of remembrance for Irene Rawls will be held today at 12 p.m. at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
A celebration of life service for Florence Hatcher will be held today at 2 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway in Texas City.
Services for Carrie Harris-Ward will be held today at 2 p.m. at New Beginning Baptist Church, 1950 Hwy 3 in League City. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Services for Lawrence Hamilton Jr. will be held today at 11 a.m. at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2717 A.S. Johnson Blvd. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Services for Mary Winfield will be held today at 1 p.m. at First Union Baptist Church, 1027 Ave. K. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Memorial service for Dorothy Weems will be held today at 11 a.m. at League City Church of Christ, 1801 East Main Street in League City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.