GALVESTON—Jason Trevino, Jr., age 15, of Texas City died Thursday January 24, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services are 6:00 p.m. Thursday January 31, 2019 at Gulf Coast Four Square Church in Hitchcock under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.carnesbrothers.com
Born January 25, 2003 in Galveston to Jason Trevino, Sr. and Wendy Wyatt Trevino, Jason was a student at La Marque High School. He was a member of the Gentleman’s Committee in the High School “CIS” directed by Dr. William King, Football #17 and Basketball, the La Marque High School Honor Roll and Active Member of Gulf Coast Four Square Church in Hitchcock. He enjoyed working with the homeless breakfast and Rick Henson on 19th street every Saturday morning where he could help others in need, a trait that was evident in his life.
Preceded in death by his grandparents Felix and Delores Trevino and grandfather John Wyatt, Sr.; survivors include his parents Jason Trevino, Sr. and Wendy Wyatt, Tia Sharon Rivera and uncle Rob; grandmother Mary Anne Wyatt; sisters Destyni Trevino and Leticia Rivera; brothers Julian Trevino, Miguel Trevino and Carlos Rivera; uncles Lee Trevino and Harry Trevino and uncle “Booger” and Aunt Angie, aunts Mildred Barjas, Paula Gardner, Ruth Trevino, Cilia Martinez and Rosie Trevino; numerous cousins and extended family.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Gulf Coast Four Square Church, Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, Lupe Ochoa, Lloyd Cooper, Kevin Wittshire, Isabel Torres, the staff of Jennie Sealy Hospital, La Marque High School Staff for your calls, cards, flowers, prayers and help offered to our family at this time of great loss.
