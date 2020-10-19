William James Hamm, born in Houston on July 12, 1945, died peacefully in Galveston on October 13, 2020. Without a doubt—as a racecar driver, pilot, serviceman, golfer, offshore fisherman, community leader, and entrepreneur—Bill will be remembered for living every moment of his life to the fullest. And his dynamic personality and fierce sense of loyalty garnered him countless friends in all walks of life.
Bill grew up in West University in Houston. After graduating from Lamar High School in 1963, Bill went to work at his family’s tool and fastener supply business. He married Susan McGee in 1967 and they soon started a family, having Cynthia in 1969 and Karlene in 1970. Shortly before Karlene was born, Bill began serving his country in the U.S. Army Reserves during the Vietnam War.
At that time, Bill’s passion was his racecar. He spent many a late night in his garage, working on his and his friends’ cars. His daughters’ fondest early childhood memories are the sounds, smells, and excitement watching their father’s drag races all over the country.
Bill soon struck out on his own to start a new supply company. Given his love of travel, he retired his racecar and became a pilot. He owned three planes over the years that he regularly used to travel with a gaggle of friends all over the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Central America. Always the entrepreneur, he bought and developed properties in Mexico, Belize, and Costa Rica.
For most of his life, Bill’s parents owned homes in Sea Isle, Galveston. Bill moved from Houston to Sea Isle 30 years ago, joining a community he was very involved in and loved dearly. After decades of co-owning a Galveston marine-construction company, Bill started a successful home-building business on the West End of Galveston in 1989.
Bill married the love of his life, Gina Heird, in 2004 in Belize. As a testament to how adored they both were, more than a hundred of their friends and neighbors travelled to Belize to celebrate. Gina eventually left nursing and became a realtor so the two were able to spend more time together both working in their treasured tight-knit Sea Isle community. They hosted friends and family at their bayfront home daily; any-and-all were welcome, day or night.
Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Gina Heird; mother-in-law, Andrea Heird; brother and wife, John and Sherri Hamm; daughter and husband, Cynthia and Randy Martin, and daughter Karlene Poll; grandchildren Theodore Schoeppey, Kaitlyn Schoeppey, Andrew Schoeppey, Alexander Poll, Stephen Poll, Anthony Poll, and Marcelo Poll; as well as two great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill and Gina showered his daughters and grandchildren (and all of their friends) with love. It will surprise no one that, hands down, many of their happiest memories were created spending every Thanksgiving and Memorial Day with Bill and Gina.
A small outdoor celebration will be held to celebrate Bill’s life at the Sea Isle Marina. The date has yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, blood donations in Bill’s honor at MD Anderson (where Bill received excellent care over the years) would be appreciated by the family.
