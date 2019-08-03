Johanna Hendrika Wycoff, of League City, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at her home in League City. She was born on November 25, 1925 in The Netherlands to Hendrik and Elizabeth Wilhelmina Bronkers de Wilde.
She worked for Hughes Aircraft Company for 25 years , she had a degree in business, was a speaker on Ancient Pottery, The Nazi Occupation, WWII, she was also an antiquity appraiser and owned several Antique Shops and Galleries. She was on many historic boards and commissions and was the oldest League City Citizen Police Academy graduate.
Johanna was preceded in death by her husband Wes Fredrick Wycoff, sons Garien Hendrick Wycoff and Wesley Joseph Wycoff. She is survived by her daughters Anna-Lise Rosetta McManus, Jennifer Wycoff, her sister Marta de Wilde van Altena, grandchildren Hendrika Johanna McManus, Jospehina Anne McManus, Alexander Constantine van der Wal, Alina Sirbulets Lynch, great-grandson Leo Gerard McManus, and many family members in Holland.
Johanna was an avid historian throughout her life time. As a fourteen-year old she kept a secret diary that she hid in different parts of her house during WWII. This diary was published in the U.S. and the Netherlands under the tittle, “Dancing in Bomb Shelters.” In Holland she was honored by the Queen and this book was declared a historic work becoming a best seller in Holland.
Her funeral will be on 10:00am, Aug. 6, 2019, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1612 East walker, League City, Texas 77573. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas. In lieu of flowers, you may send memorials to “Last Chance for Animals” 8033 Sunset Blv. # 835 Los Angeles, CA 90046 www.lcanimal.org
