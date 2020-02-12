Stanford Kalla

Stanford "Stan" Kalla, born August 23, 1926 in Donora, PA passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at The Meridian.
Stan attended Duquesne University and served in the United States Navy during World War II. He pursued his career in homebuilding and highway construction, and owned Dawn Construction Company in Pittsburgh, PA. After the passing of the love of his life, "Skippy", Stan relocated to Galveston Island to reside with his daughter and son-in-law.
Beloved husband of the late, Syrietta "Skippy" Kalla. Beloved father of, Jeffrey (Judy) Kalla, Lynn (Jimm) Donovan, David (Barbara) Kalla and Rabbi Jack (Stacey) Kalla. Brother of, Dr. Richard (Alice) Kalla, the late Joseph Kalla, late Irene (late Isadore) Goldberg, late Esther Schectar, late Irwin (late Phyllis) and late Milton Kalla. Also survived by ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services and interment were held at Shaare Torah Cemetery, Pittsburgh.
Contributions may be made to Libby's Place Senior Day Program, Avenue U, Galveston, TX 77551.
