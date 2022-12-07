DICKINSON, TX — Family and friends are invited to share in the Celebration of Life Services for Nelva Faye Washington on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 2920 Highway 3 in Dickinson. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM followed by services at 11:00 AM. Pastor Tamika Keys Baker, officiating. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
Nelva Faye was born July 18, 1944 in Independence, Texas. Nelva graduated from Paul Lawrence Dunbar in 1961 and attended Prairie View A & M University. She started her working career with Texas Instruments; later worked for NASA; and retired from Sears at the Baybrook store.
St. James and the African Methodist Episcopal Church was a big part of her life. Nelva served in many capacities; and also attended and represented the church on many state and national levels. She was a dedicated member of the Lay Organization.
On November 28, 2022, Nelva departed this life to be with the Lord. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leon F. and Willie Mae Washington, and sisters, Thelma, Virgil, Maxine, Octavia and Marie.
She leaves to cherish great memories: her sister, Joyce V. Hobbs; God-daughter, Tiffany Maddox, along with a host of nieces nephews other relatives and close friends
