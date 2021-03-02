BASTROP, TX — Debbie Albonetti, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and cousin departed her earthly life in Bastrop, Texas on February 17th, 2021 at the age of 69. She was born in Galveston, TX to Antone and Elouise Albonetti. She graduated from Ball High School class of "70". After graduating she found her calling, working with special needs children. She worked with several agencies throughout Texas from Galveston, to Dallas to the Rio Grande Valley. Debbie soon found a job with Austin's Independent School District and was honored for more than 29 years of service. Debbie loved Austin, the culture, its people, and especially the music. Austin became her home. Debbie enjoyed the cities Honkytonks listening and hanging out with musicians such as Joe Ely (her absolute favorite), The Vaughn Brothers, Jesse Taylor and so many others. Her zeal for life and doing it "her" way will be remembered by all. Debbie's greatest love of all was her lifelong companions Cruiser, Nemo, and Caine. She spoiled these pets with love and kindness and her love was reciprocated with wags and licks. We have comfort in knowing she is now reunited with her three beloved friends.
Debbie is proceeded in death by her father Antone Albonetti Jr. and will be missed greatly by her loving mother Elouise Albonetti and siblings Martha Perkett, Patty Sanderson, Melody Hamilton, and Tony Albonetti III.
Special thanks to Katie Sutton, Holly Hallmark and Ron Sutherland for checking on her during her declining health. Special love and gratitude go out to Debbies dear friend Liz Henry for always being there when she needed her.
A Celebration of Debbie's life to be determined on a future date.
