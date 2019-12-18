Jo Ann Galletti Potter was born on July 22, 1958 at St. Joseph Hospital, Houston, Texas. Born to John B. Galletti and Mary Ann (Edwards) Galletti. She passed on to Heaven on Friday, December 13, 2019.
She was a kind and loving soul who courageously fought cancer for the third time in her life and lost the battle this time. She was raised in Pasadena and Seabrook, Texas. A Clear Creek High School graduate in 1976, then spent almost 40 years in the retail sales industry working for Macy’s, Foleys, J.C. Penny and Academy. Her work ethic was extremely strong. She is survived by her husband of 35 years, Ronald G. Potter.
Although she never had any children, she was treated as the mother of Ronnie’s three children and grandmother of 7 grandchildren. Her favorite times of the year were Christmas and Beach Week on Bolivar in June where we had a family reunion for many years. She was an excellent cook and the maker of hundreds of cookies for her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, John B. Galletti; and brother, John B. Galletti, Jr.
Jo Ann is survived by her mother, Mary Ann Galletti; sister, Mary Sheffield (Troy Long); brother, Joseph Galletti (Shari); sister, Elizabeth Palmer (Paul) and many nieces and nephews. Left to mourn is her stepchildren, Russell Potter (Sherry) and Douglas Potter (Shelly) and D’Ann Palomerez (Jason). Her grandchildren, are Bre’Aunna Rodriquez, Kade Potter, Autumn Potter, Keira Greer, Carson Potter, Nora Potter, and baby Jack Palomerez.
A special thanks to Mary Sheffield for her care giving in Jo Ann’s final days of hospice care.
A celebration of Jo Ann’s life will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Jeter Memorial Funeral Home, 311 N. Friendswood, Texas 77546 (281) 992-7200 with Rev. Vanessa Potter officiating. Interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
Condolences may be sent to the Potter family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.