Sandra Kay Dorton Garcia McReynolds

GALVESTON, TX — Sandra Kay Dorton Garcia McReynolds died peacefully November 22, 2022 in Galveston. A proud BOI, born March 21, 1945, Sandy moved often with family as a child, but happily spent the vast majority of her life in Galveston.

Upon graduation from Ball High School, Sandy went to work for the Galveston Police Department. Later, taking a position at the Moody Center, she greatly enjoyed her work in the tourist industry. Sandy was a fun-loving member of the Galveston Attractions Association who traveled annually to promote the island. She spent many years with the Parks Board before moving to the newly built Hope Arena at Moody Gardens in the early 80's. Following her time there, she worked at Robert Shields and Associates before retiring to pursue other interests.

