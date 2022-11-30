GALVESTON, TX — Sandra Kay Dorton Garcia McReynolds died peacefully November 22, 2022 in Galveston. A proud BOI, born March 21, 1945, Sandy moved often with family as a child, but happily spent the vast majority of her life in Galveston.
Upon graduation from Ball High School, Sandy went to work for the Galveston Police Department. Later, taking a position at the Moody Center, she greatly enjoyed her work in the tourist industry. Sandy was a fun-loving member of the Galveston Attractions Association who traveled annually to promote the island. She spent many years with the Parks Board before moving to the newly built Hope Arena at Moody Gardens in the early 80's. Following her time there, she worked at Robert Shields and Associates before retiring to pursue other interests.
While at Moody Gardens, Sandy and friends originated the idea of the Krewe of Harlequins as a fun spirited, non-profit, Mardi Gras krewe specializing in bringing joy to others, especially the participants of the Special People's ball.
Sandy was always very community oriented. Her volunteer work included many years at Clean Galveston in the early days of the organization. She and her husband Roger helped co-found the annual fundraiser, Walk-About, on a napkin at O'Malley's Pub and chaired it for many years. As a devoted member of First Lutheran Church, she helped open the Lyceum as an event venue, working there for several years. She also served as treasurer of the annual Galveston Island Oktoberfest until this year. Sandy also loved Dickens on the Strand for years, dressing the part and always being photo ready!
One of her favorite interests was the Galveston Island Humane Society. Sandy developed the volunteer program following Hurricane Ike. After working at that for several years she went back to volunteering for many of the GIHS events, such as the Barkus & Meoux Parade and the Annual Paws Gala, acting as the auction chair several times.
Throughout the years she made many life-long friends who will miss her wit, her sass, her generosity, and certainly, her love. Among those amazing friendships she included her "bowling girls" whom she bowled and traveled with for years. She also loved her YaYa sisters dearly, but there are similarly so many more who were her very beloved friends. Anyone who knew her, knows that she really had too many friends to count as she didn't know a stranger.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, Georgia and J.T. Dorton, Jr., her seven older brothers and sisters, and her first husband, Robert Garcia. She is survived by her loving husband, Roger McReynolds, numerous nieces and nephews and their spouses, and their many children.
Per Sandy's wishes, a celebration of life will be held at a date yet to be determined.
Memorials donations may be made to the Galveston Island Humane Society, 6814 Broadway, Galveston 77554, www.GalvestonHumane.org.
