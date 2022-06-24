Aubara Cecilia Liveoak Fotiades

TIKI ISLAND, TX — Aubara was born on March 15, 1935, in Sylacauga, Alabama. She graduated from Sylacauga High School and became a registered dental hygienist in the state of Alabama. She is survived by her husband, Steve, who said, “I have no tears left to cry. She is free of pain and illness.”
When Steve was a student at Mississippi State University, Aubara and he met at a university field trip function in her hometown. They dated, fell in love, and got married on September 2, 1956. They were married 66 years, 9 months, and 16 days when she passed from this earth. They had three children in six years! Steve Jr., Warren Tracy, and Jane Cecile (deceased).
Aubara had a life full of adventure by traveling the world and living in three foreign countries. Over 24 years, we traveled the entire United States by RV, plane, train, automobile, and cruise ships. She lived on the magical Island of Tiki for 30 years and she wished to recognize UTMB, MD Anderson, and Dr. Nancy Hughes (deceased) of Galveston for their excellent lifetime care.
She is survived by her son Steve Jr., his wife Rhonda, and their three children: Kacie, Stephen P., and Sarah plus 8 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her son Warren Tracy, his wife Maritza, and their children Jeff, Ricardo, Angela, Diana, Nick, and Evanthia Jane plus 3 more great-grandchildren. Additionally, she is survived by Jane Cecile’s (deceased) children Jack and Tom.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Any donations in her name can be made to the charity of your choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.