Richard Lee Mansfield
GALVESTON — Richard Lee Mansfield, age 74, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021. Service arrangements are entrusted to Malloy & Son Funeral Home. 409-763-2475
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 79F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 79F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: July 7, 2021 @ 4:12 pm
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.