LA MARQUE — Donald Wayne Preston, Sr., 66, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, peacefully on the morning of August 10, 2022.
Don was the baby of the family. He was born to Ike and Thelma Preston on June 7, 1956. He spent most of his life in La Marque, TX.
He was reared by Christian parents which led to his accepting Christ at an early age. He attended and was baptized at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church by Rev. D. N. Benford, Sr. He was loved very much by his family, bringing much joy to them. He was raised in a loving, Christian home where manners, morals and values were instilled within him.
Don was a loving devoted friend, hard-working, and friend to all he met. He always greeted everyone he came in contact with. He will be truly missed. He loved watching and playing golf and other sports. He was a die-hard DALLAS COWBOYS fan. He enjoyed cooking, especially various types of wild meats.
Donald was educated in the La Marque Independent School District. He graduated from La Marque High School Class of 1974. He decided that he did not want to attend college to further his education but decided to study to become an electrician. He joined IBEW Local Union 527 in the Electrical Apprentice Program to start his career. Along with several other electrical friends, Don had the opportunity to live in New York for a while working as an electrician. After many years of dedicated service, he retired in 2015.
Don was preceded in death by his grandfather, Grant Haynes; his grandmother, Mollie McLaughlin Preston; his mother, Thelma Haynes Preston; father, Ike Preston; along with his brothers, Emmett Preston, Edward George Haynes, and Earnest Earl Haynes.
Left to cherish his love and memories, wife, Linda Preston; his beloved son, Donald Preston, Jr; grandson, Braylen Preston; loving siblings, Evelyn Preston-Williams, and Bonnie Preston-Crosby (Larry); former wife and mother of his son, Brenda Allums Preston; "special step-granddaughter" that he helped raise, D'asia Williams; step-children, Darrell Williams, Sheryl Williams, and Ebony Williams; step grandchildren, Cierra Williams, Diamond Williams and Taj Williams; God-daughters, Vanessa and Victoria Burleson; Also left to cherish his memory are a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and close family friends "his crew"; he also cherished the loving friendship/comradery that he shared with Mrs. Annie Hopkins for many years.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 9am with a church service to begin at 11am. Services will be held at New Beginning Church of League City located at 1950 TX-3, League city, Texas, 77573. Burial to follow at Rising Star Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.