Pending services for Friday, July 8, 2022

Kenneth Fairbanks, Sr.

JAMAICA BEACH — Kenneth C. Fairbanks, Sr., age 69, passed away on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to J. LEVY & TERMINI FUNERAL HOME, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.

Mary Catherine Everling

GALVESTON — Mary Catherine Everling, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Service arrangements are entrusted to Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
