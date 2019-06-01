Maria S. Rodriguez, 65, of League City, passed away May 30, 2019 in Webster, Texas. Maria was born October 21, 1953 to Oliverio Serna and Josefa Lopez in Matamoros, Mexico. Maria was a loyal member of Oasis Church, Webster, Texas for many years. She will be membered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Gregorio Serna, and Oliverio Serna.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 49 years Jose Jesus Rodriguez; daughters Maria Cruz and husband Felix, Veronica Rodriguez, and Cynthia Rodriguez and fiancé Rafael Gonzales; sons Jesse Rodriguez, and Javier Rodriguez; sister Ana Diaz and husband Raul; brother Mario Serna and wife Estella; grandchildren Ericka, Samantha, Sabrina, Cristian, Kris, Isabel, Nick, Vincent, Rafael, and Ava Jade; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
In her honor, visitation will be held, 2:00 -7:00 PM, Sunday, June 2, 2019, and 5:00 – 7:00 PM, Monday, June 3, 2019, with funeral services 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Dickinson, Texas.
