Joyce Long Rogers went to be with our Lord on May 8, 2019. She was born in Bay City, Texas on November 22, 1926. The Long family moved to Dickinson when she was 13 and she made her home there for the rest of her life.
She is survived by her son Jay Rogers and wife Julie; grandchildren, Lauren Rogers Ellis and husband Leigh Ellis, Barrett Rogers; great-grandson, Harrison Ellis; and brother Steven Long. Joyce is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins including Rene’ Nations and Clint Ferguson.
Joyce majored in Homemaking, Motherhood and loving others. She was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church for many years. Joyce has been cared for by the wonderful staff at Tuscany Village and Traditions Hospice for the past two years. The family would like to thank them for their love and care. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the American Heart Association of Houston.
In her honor a visitation will be held 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., Friday, May 10, 2019, at Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, Texas.
