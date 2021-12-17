TEXAS CITY — Raymond Warren Roberts was born July 19, 1962 in Texas City, Texas.
He departed from this life unexpectedly Tuesday December 14, 2021, in Texas City at his home. He is preceded in death by his parents Royce and Barbara Roberts.
Raymond is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Melissa Roberts; son, Raymond Paul Roberts of Dickinson; grandson, Brayden Paul Roberts of Dickinson; brother, Royce Wayne Roberts of Manvel and numerous nieces and nephews.
He started his work career by going to trade school and was a carpenter at Bechtel Construction for ten years. He later became an operator at Amoco Chemical in Texas City then completed his operator career at DuPont in Laporte, Texas until he became fully disabled in 2013 with Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis.
Raymond was a gentle soul, a hardworking man and devoted to his family. Before he became disabled, he had a passion for woodworking. He was very talented at his craft and made beautiful, exquisite pieces that were admired by everyone. Raymond also loved cooking and gardening. He had a green thumb and loved to grow his own vegetables and share them with his family, friends, and co-workers. He was jokingly known as the “King of Tomatoes”. Raymond was an avid animal lover and enjoyed spending time with all his beloved pets which presently was his dog, Gabby.
Those who knew Raymond know he hated to be fussed over and would rather give than receive. Raymond will be cremated per his wishes. In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Raymond’s character, we ask that all who wish to participate make a Memorial contribution in memory of Raymond Warren Roberts to Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N, Texas City, Texas 77590 or to your favorite pet center.
Raymond will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. There are no good-byes, wherever you’ll be, you’ll be in our hearts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.