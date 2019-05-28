Robert Wayne “Robby” Manis, Sr., 74, of Livingston, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019, in Texas City. Robby was born December 3, 1944, in Texas City, to Joseph Henry “Bubba” Manis and Virginia “Jenny” Marsalis Manis Richter.
He served in the United States Navy, was stationed at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis and completed his service on the USS Guadalcanal LPH-7 Helicopter Carrier. A fifteen year resident of Texas City, he was a heavy equipment operator out of Local Union 450 and Local Union 449 in Texas City and retired from AMOCO Oil of Texas City. Robby was a member the Sons of the Republic of Texas, the Livingston American Legion Post 402, the Texas City American Legion Post 89, the Dickinson VFW Post 6378, and the Santa Fe VFW Post 5400.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gustave Mikel “Gus” Manis.
Robby is survived by one daughter: Lisa Pauline Schneider and husband James of Onalaska; one son: Robert W. “Bobby” Manis, Jr. and wife Ali of Bayou Vista; one brother: Steven Joseph Manis, Sr. and wife Chaille of League City; one sister: Melody Richter Amaya of Texas City; seven grandchildren: Nikki, Tori, Rachal, Chloe, Jordan, Megan, and Jackson; seventeen great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, in the Chapel of the James Crowder Funeral Home, 401 Texas Ave., La Marque, Texas, with Rev. Bill Glidden, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to be made in his memory to the Texas City American Legion Post 89, the Dickinson VFW Post 6378, or the Santa Fe VFW Post 5400.
Honorary pallbearers will include: Buster Manis, Jonathan Walsh, George Welch, Jackson Manis, Steven “Bubba” Manis, Jr. and Mikel Manis.
