Della Serrato Marquez departed this earth and began her Heavenly journey on June 3, 2020. She was born in Lockhart, Texas on August 29, 1921 to Miguel and Adela F. Serrato. She was a beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, aunt, cousin, friend and spiritual leader. She had a deep faith in the Lord and Blessed Mother that she shared with and passed on to her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband Miguel Marquez Sr. of Galveston, TX and her siblings, Daniel (Antonia) Serrato, Anestacita Serrato, Martha (Joe) Valdez, Isidra (Tomas) Valdez, Adela Serrato, Miguel Serrato, Elida (Severo) Carrasco, Miguel (Maria) Serrato and Maria Serrato all from Texas. She is also preceded in death by her dear niece Emma Serrato Barrientos, nephew Raymond Flores and friend Mary Bohn.
Della is survived by and will be incredibly missed by her children, Joe Castillo (Judy) of Homestead, FL, Jessie Castillo (Pam) of Tiki Island, TX, Teresita Castillo of Galveston, TX and Mary C. McFather (Jon) of League City, TX; Grandchildren, Kyle Castillo (Jennifer), Natalia Madrigal (David), Emmitt McFather, Luke McFather; Great grandchildren: Robert J. Peebles (Sally); Savannah Sizemore; Colton Castillo. Great-great grandchildren: Nathan Peebles, Desire Peebles, Adrian Peebles all of Florida. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, all of whom she held dear to her heart.
The family wishes to extend their sincerest and deepest gratitude to Lisa and Juan Trevino for their years of love, support and devotion.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a small private immediate family service will be held at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home and she will then be laid to rest at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston, Texas. We will gather more safely with family and friends to celebrate her life with a rosary and Mass on the one year anniversary of her passing.
We are asking those who knew her and whose lives she touched to say the Our Father and Hail Mary at noon as she begins her journey home to the Lord.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.