Paula Stewart Sinks, a long-time resident of the Mt. Vernon IL. area, died peacefully Sunday, September 6, 2020, at her San Leon, Texas residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on October 22, 1948, to Ray and Pauline Sinks Stewart and dedicated all her adult life to her children and grandchildren. She loved to cook and was a terrific Wife, Mother, Grandmother and pet owner. She had a wonderful smile that could light up any room. She loved to sew, write journals and read. She once wrote in one of her journals "I am proud of the way I loved my children and took care of them; I am especially proud of the relationship I had with my mother".
She was additionally Certified from the University of Oklahoma for advanced Child Care and quite proud of her work as a child advocate and held an Illinois Real Estate License.
She is survived by husband Ronald (Ron) Sinks, and two daughters Rhonda and husband Brian Ford, and Sherry Sinks, brothers Larry and wife Sue Stewart, Bobby and wife Carol Stewart, Kenny and wife Gina Stewart, Billy Don and wife Charlotte Stewart, additionally she dearly loved her Grandchildren Landon Ford and Elijah Sinks. Coming from a family of 11 children she has numerous nieces and nephews. Paula is preceded in death by her beloved parents Ray and Pauline Stewart, Mother in Law Marilyn Sinks, Sister Betty and husband Jerry (Poncho) Johnson, Brothers Noel (Tikie) and wife Barbara Stewart, Carl Bruce and wife Charlotte Stewart, Raymond (Junior) Stewart, Gary Stewart, and lastly Ronnie Stewart killed in action in Vietnam.
Memorial services will be scheduled and announced at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.