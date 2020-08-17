Edwina Ayala, 58, of Texas City, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Texas City. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be held 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 18, 2020 with a rosary to begin at 7:00 p.m., at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City, Texas.
Edwina Ayala was born September 4, 1961 in Lubbock, Texas. She was a loving homemaker. She is preceded in death by mother, Mary Sue Ayala. Survivors include father, George A. Ayala, Jr; brothers, George Ayala, III and wife Aleida, Freddie Ayala and wife Susie, Larry Ayala and wife Rachel and Lee Ayala and wife Michelle; sister, Diana Everett; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are George Ayala, III, Freddie Ayala, Larry Ayala, Lee Ayala, Matt Briones, and Shawn New.
