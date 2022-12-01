SANTA FE TX — Mr. Earl Thomas “Bubba” Clostio passed from this life Thursday morning, November 24, 2022, in Santa Fe.
Born February 29, 1932 in Galveston, Mr. Clostio moved from Galveston to Port Arthur in the 50’s and settled in Santa Fe in the 70’s. He proudly served his country in the United States Army in the Korean War and attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Earl was a member of Pipefitters Union Local 211, Knights of Columbus Council #10393 and VFW Post 5400. He loved the outdoors and was a cowboy who loved raising cattle, hunting hogs, fishing and telling jokes. Bubba never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie Joseph and Agnes (Touchet) Clostio, Sr.; son, Clinton Thomas “Clint” Clostio; brother, Leslie Joseph Clostio, Jr.; sisters, Dorothy Mae Rogers, Nellie Jean Scharper.
Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Emma Clostio; son, Chad Clostio and wife, Robin of Montana; and 10 grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 — 11:00 a.m., with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, with Reverend David Harris officiating.
Pallbearers will be Tim Brandon, C. W. Clostio, Clayton Clostio, Trent Clostio, Doug Cotharn and John Paul Gregory.
Graveside services will be conducted 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 5, 2022, at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.