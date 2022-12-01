Earl Thomas Bubba Clostio

SANTA FE TX — Mr. Earl Thomas “Bubba” Clostio passed from this life Thursday morning, November 24, 2022, in Santa Fe.

Born February 29, 1932 in Galveston, Mr. Clostio moved from Galveston to Port Arthur in the 50’s and settled in Santa Fe in the 70’s. He proudly served his country in the United States Army in the Korean War and attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Earl was a member of Pipefitters Union Local 211, Knights of Columbus Council #10393 and VFW Post 5400. He loved the outdoors and was a cowboy who loved raising cattle, hunting hogs, fishing and telling jokes. Bubba never met a stranger.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription