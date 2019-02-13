A Celebration of Life for Raymond Calan Gass, 40, of Texas City will be held on Saturday, February 16th at 1:00 p.m. at The Fellowship Church, 2222 Hwy 146 N Texas City, TX 77590, officiated by Pastor Kevin Herrin. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the sanctuary; service will follow.
Calan lost his battle with a rare blood disease on Monday, February 5, 2019. Calan was born in Texas City on April 4, 1978. He accepted the Lord into his life at a young age and went on to eventually become a missionary in Bolivia. He taught poor communities how to fish, and from there went on medical missions as a translator for doctors that came from the States. He was also part of a team that administered vaccines and medicine to children in remote villages. It was in Bolivia that he met the love of his life, Paulina. Together, he helped raise her two daughters Dominique and Antoinette, and they had a son together, Calan Alexander. Calan worked in the construction business both here and in Santa Cruz.
Calan is survived by his son, Calan Alexander; mother, Raylyn Shannon; father, Bobby Gass and fiancé Barbara Dailey; brother, Brandon Gass; sister, Taryn Pitt; grandparents, Ray & Pat Shannon; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins whom he dearly loved.
