Jones
Funeral services for Gerald Jones will be held today at 11 a.m. at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston.
Hendricks
Celebration of life services for Shirley Hendricks will be held today at Willing Workers Baptist Church, 801 29th Street North, Texas City, at 11 a.m. under the direction of Mainland Funeral Home.
Walker
Funeral services for Charlotte Walker will be held today at 2 p.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home.
Taylor
A memorial service for William Taylor will be held today at 11 a.m. at Southside Church of Christ, at 13835 Buxley St., Houston, TX 77045.
Bonner
Services for James Bonner, Jr. will be held today at 11 a.m. at Shiloh African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1310 Martin Luther King Boulevard in Galveston.
Hayes
Celebration of life services for Sheila Hayes will be held today at 2 p.m. at James Crowder Funeral Home, 401 Texas Ave in La Marque.
Thompson
Funeral services for Marjorie Thompson will be held today at 2:30 p.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
Simpson
Graveside services for Lloyd Simpson will be held today at 1 p.m. at Hoffman Cemetery, 1705 Wright Street, Llano, Texas under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Naschke
Celebration of Life services for Michael Naschke, Sr. will be held today from 1:30 – 5 p.m., at Knights of Columbus Hall, 1912 Winnie, Galveston.
Robinson
Funeral services for Althea Robinson will be held today at 2 p.m. at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 2917 Sealy St. in Galveston under the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home.
