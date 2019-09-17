On Friday, September 13, 2019, the world lost a beautiful soul. Cynthia Charlene Brock McCaleb earned her wings after a brief, fierce battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis. Cynthia, (Cindy) was born September 1, 1953 to parents Jesse Brock I and Barbara Jones Brock. She was the oldest of four children and loved to keep her siblings in line!
Cynthia is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Jesse Brock II, son, Chris McCaleb, nephew, Jesse Brock, III, uncle, Wilson Kinsey, cousin, Debbie Williams and mother-in-law, Gladys McCaleb.
She is survived by her husband, Charles McCaleb, son Joe Robinson, daughter-in-law Brandi, and beloved granddaughter Payton. She is also survived by sisters Ginger Leslie and husband Bobby, Elaine Tyler and husband David, special aunt Patsy Kinsey, and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews who will miss their favorite crazy Aunt.
Cynthia graduated from Santa Fe High School, class of '71. She was a devoted Labor and Delivery nurse for more than 46 years, and once mentioned that the thing she loved most about her job was making families. She created the Fetal Death Bereavement Program for Memorial City Hospital. She currently worked at Houston Methodist West.
Cynthia's greatest joy in her life was her granddaughter, Payton. She loved to spend time with her and made so many special memories. She and Payton spent many hours baking, having tea parties, working on crafts, and most importantly their cuddle and tickle time.
She was well known to the kids at Bellville Schools, where she chaperoned many band trips. She was well-loved by so many students who have sent warm memories.
Cynthia was such a happy loving person. Everyone remembers her ready, infectious (loud) laugh, warm, caring spirit, and enthusiasm for life. Her wonderful smile would always bring a smile to the face of those around her. She was always available as a listening ear and quickly became your biggest supporter and cheerleader.
She will be deeply missed, and this world is a much sadder place without her.
Family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M., Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Schmidt Funeral Home in Bellville.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the Christian Faith Church in Bellville with Pastor Lynn Burling officiating.
Interment will follow in the Oak Knoll Cemetery in Bellville.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Schmidt Funeral Home, 12029 Hwy. 36 South, Bellville, Texas 77418. (979)865-2424 www.schmidtfunerals.com
