GALVESTON—Maddie Gonzalez, age 88, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. She was born to Carlos and Antonia Baro on November 23, 1930 in Palma Soriano, Santiago de Cuba, Cuba. On October 10, 1953 she married Raimundo Gonzalez in Havana, Cuba. Maddie and Raimundo and their 5 children left Cuba in 1962 and moved to Galveston in November of 1963. Coming to the U.S. was just one of the many great personal sacrifices Maddie and her husband made to ensure their children were well provided for, were well-educated and became successful, caring people. She worked at UTMB Hospital in the ENT Operating Room as a Surgical Technician for 27 years. She was a faithful and committed member of St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica. She also volunteered at Our Daily Bread and St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica. She was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, abuela, bisabuela, sister, aunt and friend. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents Carlos and Antonia Baro; and husband Raimundo Gonzalez.
She is survived by her children, Raimundo Gonzalez and wife Kathy, Juan Carlos Gonzalez and wife Dottie, Maria Beatriz Gonzalez and husband David Kaus, Maria Cristina Booher and Gonzalo Gonzalez; her grandchildren, Christy (David), Dan, Bob, Amy, Kelly (Robert), Andrew, Katie, Daniel, Gabriela, Margaret, Gareth, Paul and Will; her great-grandchildren, Ellie and Ava; her siblings, Elma Vazquez, Carlos Baro II (Isabel) and Miriam Macias (Antero); and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. with a Rosary to begin at 7:00 P.M., with Deacon John Pistone officiating. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica, with Father Jorge Cabrera officiating. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her 7 grandsons.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nursing staff at Jennie Sealy Hospital ICU, for their kindness, compassion and care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Daily Bread, 2420 Winnie Street, Galveston, Texas 77550 or Holy Family Parish,1010 35th Street, Galveston, Texas 77550. For those who wish to make online condolences or sign the guest book, please go to www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
