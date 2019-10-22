Alyssa Jayne McVeigh
Alyssa Jayne McVeigh, 20 of Kemah, Texas passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900 www.carnesfuneralhome.com
Harry Lee Rabe, Jr.
Harry Lee Rabe, Jr. died peacefully at his residence in Texas City, Texas on October 19, 2019, at the age of 82. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.