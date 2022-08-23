Edward Wayne Morris

TEXAS CITY — Edward Wayne Morris, 67 of Texas City, Texas was born December 4, 1954, in Texas City to Robert Wayne and Beulah Dell (Surrat) Morris and passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 surrounded by his family.

He was a retired boilermaker for the Local union 132, worked at Farmers Alloy for over 20 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all who knew him. He was loved by everyone. He enjoyed fishing and shrimping and was a drag racing enthusiast. He loved his family and spending time with them.

