TEXAS CITY — Edward Wayne Morris, 67 of Texas City, Texas was born December 4, 1954, in Texas City to Robert Wayne and Beulah Dell (Surrat) Morris and passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 surrounded by his family.
He was a retired boilermaker for the Local union 132, worked at Farmers Alloy for over 20 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all who knew him. He was loved by everyone. He enjoyed fishing and shrimping and was a drag racing enthusiast. He loved his family and spending time with them.
He is survived by his wife, Juanelle (Platt) Morris; son Edward Morris and wife, Angela; daughter, Rena Mills and husband, Michael, brothers, Jim Morris and wife, Jackie; Robert Morris and wife, Diana; step-daughters, Kimberly Brown and Leann D'Armond; grandchildren, Brianna Dawson, Lane Morris, Logan Morris, Jaxson Mills, Jamison Mills, Ryan D'Armond, Riley D'Armond, Kiley Daisy and Brandon Brown-Gailan whom he adopted as his son along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Edward is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Wilson Morris and sister, Barbara Dell Koehl.
Memorial services will be held 3:00pm, Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Emken Linton Funeral Home with family receiving friends beginning at 2:00pm until service time.
