John Blair Thackeray

GALVESTON — John B Thackeray, age 92, of Galveston, TX died on August 27, 2021 at Harbor Hospice Baytown near Houston.
At John’s request he will be cremated and there will be no service.
John was born the son of Elton D. Thackeray and Cletus Thackeray on July 7, 1929. He grew up in Melvin, Illinois and attended Melvin-Sibley High School. Following graduation, he was an ROTC student at the University of Illinois at Champaign, Illinois where he graduated with a degree in Agriculture. Early in his working life John farmed in the Melvin area. He later worked in the housing industry in Pekin, IL and in Galveston.
John is survived by his wife, Paula Sue Thackeray, of Galveston, TX. He has two children by his first wife Kathryn: Paula Kay Olson, (husband Jim) who lives in Michigan and John David Thackeray, Galveston. Two Olson grandchildren and an Olson great grandchild survive him.
During his many years in Galveston, John enjoyed close relationships with his wife’s children, Terry Radicioni (Mitch) and Tonia (Jim) Goodwin. He is survived by them, their 10 children and 6 great grandchildren.
John enjoyed life! He was enthusiastic about farming and owning his own businesses and was very excited to obtain his single engine pilot’s license. When he moved to Galveston. he became an avid fisherman. After retirement he became interested in cooking and liked to share recipes. Throughout life John was a voracious reader and his Kindle was close by his side. Family members will remember him for his strength during adversity, his energy and for his sense of humor. He would be the first to say he was lucky to have a very long life.
