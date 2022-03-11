Ursula Renata Caravella

GALVESTON, TX — Ursula Renate Caravella (née Fischer), 77, formerly of Livingston, TX, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 7, 2022, surrounded by her family. Ursula was born on August 7, 1944, in Baden-Baden, Germany. She was the daughter of Irmgard Maria Magdelena Buhl and Josef Leicht. She trained as a hairdresser and developed a love of gardening before coming to the United States as a young adult where she taught herself English via soap operas and a German/English dictionary. In America, Ursula married Dominick Caravella Jr. beginning the family she dearly loved.
Her style, sense of fun, and relentless work ethic touched everyone she interacted with. Ursula never met a stranger and enjoyed long conversations over politics, current events and history. Ursula's careers included business ownership, earning a real estate license, and working in corporate America for the past 25 years.
Ursula is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and daughter Jessica Angela, She is survived by her daughter and son in law, Ramona Caravella Mateer and Mark Mateer; daughter and son-in-law, Marylouise Caravella Templeton and Mike Templeton; Step-son and daughter in law, Dominick Caravella III and Kimberly Caravella, Step-daughter, Nikki Lynn Pinto; brother, Thomas Leicht and sister-n-law, Sibylle Leicht.
Ursula was "Mutchi" to grandchildren: Riley Mateer Hoeppner, Madison Templeton Legg, Evan Mateer Mundahl, Jordan Caravella, Dominick Templeton, Bubba Templeton, and Brady Templeton. She was also affectionally known as "Maw Maw" to grandchildren: Shanna Caravella, Terra Caravella Wolf, Tessa Caravella Pope, Lynette Pinto Read, Jeanette Pinto Cosakis and had the joy of numerous great grandchildren. Her legacy will live on for generations to come.
