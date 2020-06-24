Johnson
Funeral service for Pastor Johnson will be held today at 11:00am at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
Scarcella
Funeral service for Irene Scarcella will be held today at 6:00pm in the Crowder Funeral Home Chapel in Dickinson, TX.
Stewart
Visitation service for Billy Stewart will be held today at 9:00am at Fields Johnson Family Mortuary.
