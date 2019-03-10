Regina “Jeannie” Nelson Russell, 71, of Galveston, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at UTMB Hospital. She was born November 30, 1947, in Galveston to parents Captain Daniel Floyd Nelson, Sr. and Anna Belle Guidry Nelson. She graduated from Ball High school in 1966 and later attended Galveston College and became a registered nurse.
Jeannie was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel F. Nelson, Sr. and Anna Belle Guidry Nelson; and her brother, Daniel F. “Sonny” Nelson, Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Edward “Eddie” Garcia; daughters, Shelly Mallia-Patin and husband, David Patin, and Brandy Ousley and husband, Dean; sisters, Desma Guedry, of Las Vegas; Dorothy “Dot” Snyder and husband, Dr. Ned Snyder, of Houston; and Sylvia Boggess of Webster; brother, W.H. “B.B. Nelson and wife, Dorothy, of Galveston; grandchildren: Erin Quinn (David), Chelsea Huffman (Robert), Kyla Walker (Brandon), Daniel Sage, Ariel Sarafian (Christopher), Crystal Narvaez, and Alexis Ousley (William Thomas); 12 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jeannie’s family will receive visitors beginning at 5:00 pm, Monday, March 11, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A rosary will begin at 6:00 pm.
Funeral mass will be 10:00 am, Tuesday, March 12, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial following at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Pallbearers will be Billy Hugh Nelson, Todd Nelson, David Patin, Guy Nelson, Michael Nelson, and William Thomas. Dean Ousley will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Jeannie’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
