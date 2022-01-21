SANTA FE — Mr. Charles Cole passed from this life Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in Santa Fe, TX.
Born September 23, 1941 in Pineville, Louisiana, Mr. Cole had been a resident of Santa Fe since 1958, previously of Texas City. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Charles worked as a foreman for many companies, including Mundy Construction for 10 years, Steelco Sportsman Trailers for 6 years and Steel Dip for 10 years. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, cows and visiting his property in Nacogdoches. He was a Dallas Cowboy and Houston Texan fan and loved working with wood and making things with his hands, but nothing gave him more joy than spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter, Brooke.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Dorothy (Longshore) Cole; daughter, Wendy Cole.
Survivors include his loving wife of nearly 59 years, Shirley (Orem) Cole; daughter, Michele Langer and husband, Thomas of Santa Fe; sister, Lillie Herbert of Louisiana; nieces, Stacy Ashton and husband, Thomas, Joni Truxillo and husband, Dave; granddaughter, Brooke Langer; and many extended family and friends.
Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 24, 2022 in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Langer, Willie Langer, Thomas Piazza, Jason Piazza, Mike Kief, Ryan Kief, Ike Orem, Gerald Griffin. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Hauck and Raymond Moody. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.