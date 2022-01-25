Robert Lee "Pop" Campbell, Jr.

GALVESTON, TX — Robert Lee Campbell, Jr., affectionally known as "Pop" to his family and friends, was born on February 2, 1951 to Robert Lee Campbell, Sr. and Imogene Campbell in Galveston, Texas, and went to be with the Lord January 17, 2022.
He was the eldest son of four siblings, Jeanne Elaine, Stephen Michael and Adrienne Elaine Campbell.
Pop grew up in Galveston and attended Ball High School, graduating in 1969. While attending Ball High School, he played both basketball and baseball. After graduating high school, Pop enrolled at Texas Tech where he received a BS in Finance in 1972, and he also obtained a second BS degree in Government from The University of Houston Clear Lake in 1986.
On February 21, 1976, Pop and his beloved bride Linda entered holy matrimony and they began a marriage filled with love that lasted over 45 years. The pride and joy of Pop's life was seen in the lives of his children, Stephanie, Ormide, and Leia (also known as Chrissy).
Pop is preceded in death by his: father Robert, sister Jeanne and brother Stephen Michael.
He leaves to cherish: a beloved mother, Imogene, sister Adrienne, devoted wife Linda, daughters Stephanie (Keith), Leia and son Ormide, granddaughters Gabriella Marnae, and Jillian Marie, a grandson, Brandon Christopher Jackson, and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, Godchildren Lawrence Walker, Jr. and Ashley Fonteno Bellard.
Services: St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church 6220 LaSalette Drive, Houston, TX 77021 9am viewing, 9:30 Rosary, 10am Mass.
Interment: Paradise South Cemetery.
Final Arrangements Entrusted to: McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home.
