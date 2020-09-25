TEXAS CITY—
Theresa James, 85, of Texas City, passed away on September, 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Samuel and Bernice Anderson; beloved husband, Paul "Paulie" James; sisters, Josephine Merida and Gloria Anderson.
Left to treasure a legacy of precious memories are son, Ameer Shabazz (Cheryl); daughter, Sandra Johnson (Charlie). Theresa was the grandmother of three, Theresa Johnson (Johnnie), Sherry Tirado (Armando) and Harold Butler III. She was the oldest sister to Theodore Anderson (Wilma), Phoebe Fields (Doug), Betty Jackson, Cecilia Sellers (Warren), Agnes Garret, George Anderson (Rose). Our beloved Theresa also leaves behind five great-grandchildren (Deion, Miguel, Malyque, Kendel & Johnnie) all of whom deemed her as ‘GG’: devoted cousins, Joseph and Jeanette Mitchell; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended loving relatives.
Visitation will be held Monday, September 28, 2020, from 6 to 8:00 pm at Fields Johnson Family Mortuary. Masks are required. A Graveside services will be held Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 11;00 am, at Lakeview Cemetery, (3015 57th St, Galveston, TX 77551). The Reverend Chacko Puthumayil will officiate.
Send condolences to www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.