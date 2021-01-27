GALVESTON — Mary Temperance Hilliard died peacefully at home on Friday the 22nd of January 2021, in Galveston Texas surrounded by family and friends.
She was born Monday, June 14, 1954 in Houston, Texas. She was the daughter of Henry Townsend ("Bill") and Lydia Caffery Hilliard. She attended Vanderbilt and Stephen F. Austin Universities and graduated in 1978. Following graduation, Mary moved to the "Wilds" of New Mexico to become a Wild Horse Wrangler. She lived in Santa Fe, New Mexico until 1995 when she became Manager of Southwest Shipyard and moved to the family home on the West end of Galveston Island.
Mary was a lover of animals, and owned many dogs over the years including Blue, Sandy, Dune, Frank Lee, Annie, and Abby as well as a few cats. She was a strong patron and benefactor of the Houston SPCA and the Veterinarian Medical Center. She also supported pet rescue and adoption.
She loved to spend time with friends and entertain at her home. She will be remembered for her kindness, her humor and her loving heart.
She is predeceased by her parents, Bill and Lydia. She is survived by brothers Hank and John, sister Susan, and nephews, Hank, Townsend, and Scott Hilliard and several great nieces and nephews.
An intimate graveside burial service for family and close friends is to be conducted on Saturday, January 30th 2021 at Forest Park Lawndale in Houston, Texas. A memorial service for Mary will be held at a future date to be determined in the summer of 2021 at Galveston Country Club pending developments with the Covid pandemic.
The family is extremely grateful of the help of many of Mary's close friends including Dianna Kinsey, Brenda Larkins, Hope Williams, Barbara Fenner, Nurse from the Hospice Team, and the caregivers from Right at Home including Betty, Haley, Jarnae, Jennifer and Tennille.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Mary's page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
