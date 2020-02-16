Barbara Ann Popple, 74, of Texas City, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020, at UTMB Galveston.
Barbara was born Feb. 8, 1946, in Wellsville, N.Y. to Audrey and Jerry Green. She was a mother and beloved wife who had various occupations throughout her life.
She is preceded in death by her parents Audrey and Jerry Green, Sister Ellen, Brothers Harold and Robert Barber, Brothers Jere, William, Bruce, and John Green and various nephews.
Survivors include Loving Husband of 37 years, Richard Popple, Sons Wade W. Lord Jr. (Sherry) of Bacliff, Floyd R. Lord, Samuel W. Lord (Ray) of Clarksville, TN., Scott A. Lord (Cheree) of Alvin, and Charles A. Lord (Jennifer) of San Leon. Sister Bonnie Radford (Richard), and Grandchildren Paul Garza, Gene Lord, Wesley Lord (Jessica), Kathleen Lord (Jacob), Cassandra and Sabrina Lord, and Great Grandchildren Axle and Dawson Young, and Nolan Warren.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or St. Josephs Indian School (Chamberlin, S.D.).
The family will receive guests for a visitation at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 19th, 2020 at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City beginning at 11:00 a.m.
