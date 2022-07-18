FRIENDSWOOD, TX — Phyllis Jean Lee, a resident of Friendswood, died at the age of 80 on July 12, 2022. She was born in Neodesha, Kansas on July 20th, 1941 to Orlie and Marjorie Osburn.
After graduating from High School in Neodesha, Phyllis attended Pittsburg Teachers College in Pittsburg, Kansas where she met her future husband, Dale Lee. After marrying on August 11, 1962, Phyllis and Dale both began teaching in various grades and classes while starting their family. They had lots of early adventures juggling raising kids, teaching, and even coaching sports in small high schools. Phyllis and Dale often joked that coaching basketball in Kansas in the 1960s prepared them for any high stakes situation they later faced!
The family later moved to the Friendswood area for Dale's job with AMOCO Oil. Phyllis became the Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Friendswood, and some of her proudest and happiest times were planning and managing the Fourth of July activities. She served as a member of the Friendswood City Council for several years and was grateful to have been instrumental in the development of the sports fields and swimming pool for the city.
Phyllis is predeceased by her husband, Dale. She is survived by her three children Jeff Lee, Jason Lee, and Marjena Kohnke (Lee) along with her son-in-law Ernie Kohnke and daughter-in-law Nanette Lee.Phyllis was very proud of her 4 grandchildren Ernie, Danielle, Lexi and Allison. She is also survived by her brother Steve Osburn, her nieces, and many friends - most notably her partner in hijinx, Kathy McAdams.
Her family was her first love, but a close second was her love for her church and the choir at Friendswood United Methodist Church.She had several decades of service and leadership in different ways throughout the years. Phyllis was quick to offer a smile, a hello, and the biggest hug you would allow! She had an outsized sense of fun and humor, and we will miss her joyful spirit and contagious laugh.
A memorial service will take place at Friendswood United Methodist Church at 10am on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Friendswood United Methodist Church Music Ministry.
