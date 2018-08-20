Donnial Jackson
LA MARQUE—Donnial Jackson, 62, of La Marque, Texas passed away on Sunday, August 19, 2018. Services are pending with Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300
Alice M. Kimble Lovell
TEXAS CITY—Alice M. Kimble Lovell, 79, a beloved mother and sister received her call into eternal rest on Sunday, August 19, 2018, at her residence. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
