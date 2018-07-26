Jerlean Clay, 88, was born to the late Nathan and Clara Rogers Randle Dec. 24, 1929, in Wharton.
She accepted Jesus Christ at an early age and united with St. James Baptist Church in Wharton. Jerlean was united in holy matrimony to the late Causby A. Clay Sr. on April 25, 1947, and to this union seven children were born.
After moving to Texas City, she united with Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Pastor J.H. Scott. She later moved her membership to Hopewell Baptist Church where she was affectionately called the “Mother of the Church.”
Jerlean answered her Heavenly Father’s call to receive her eternal reward on July 18, 2018. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, grandson, Causby III, and siblings.
Her strength and love for God and family will continue to live on in the lives of her two devoted daughters, Sharon Knoxson (Andrew), and Clara Ivy; sons, Pastor Joel G. Clay (Sharrell), Kelvin Clay, Don Clay, Causby Clay Jr. (Lucy), and Carl Clay (Shelia); nine grandsons; two granddaughters; 11 great grandchildren; one great- great-grandson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.
The homegoing celebration for Jerlean will begin at 11 a.m. July 28 at Hopewell Baptist Church at 316 S. Pine Road in Texas City. Visitation starts at 9 a.m.
