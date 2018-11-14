Robert Caldwell was born on October 25, 1928 in Plain Dealing, Louisiana to Booker Caldwell and Hattie Bankhead.
Our beloved father and grandfather was employed with Todd Ship Yard and GISD as a Crossing Guard. He was a longtime member of Live Oak Baptist Church.
Robert passed on November 11, 2018. He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife Vera Caldwell, sons, George and Kenneth Caldwell and sisters.
His memory lives on through his son, Donald Caldwell; sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 16 at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd St. in Galveston from 4-6 p.m.
Services will be held on Saturday, November 17 at Live Oak Baptist Church, 1020 32nd St. in Galveston. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m.
