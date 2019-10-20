Hayes
Services for Robert Hayes will be held today at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, 3100 Gulf Freeway. Visitation from 1-2 p.m. with services to follow at 2 p.m.
Reed
Services for Annette Reed will be held today at James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 7 p.m.
