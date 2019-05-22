The Reverend Doctor Robert Finla Murphy, Jr., 65, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in Galveston, Texas. Bob was born on April 29, 1954 in Wilmington, North Carolina to Robert Finla Murphy, Sr. and Clara Howard Murphy.
He attended Stetson University and received his bachelor’s degree from the University of North Florida. Although his undergraduate work was in marine biology, Bob felt called to ministry and received his Master of Divinity from Columbia Theological Seminary as well as a Doctor of Ministry from McCormick Theological Seminary. Throughout his life he served many congregations of the Presbyterian Church (USA) and was currently serving as the pastor of Tiki Island Chapel.
Bob, or Bop to his grandchildren, loved spending his time on the golf course, cooking delicious meals, surf fishing on the beaches of North Carolina and Florida, and enjoying the mountains of North Carolina with family and friends. He also loved Sunday afternoon naps with his loyal cat, Cooper, and his sweet dog, Kate, by his side. To all those who knew him, he was the life of the party and found great joy in making others laugh. He was an avid storyteller and could captivate a congregation or a dinner table with his stories. His life’s work was in serving his congregations and sharing the love of Jesus Christ with others.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Carolyn Murphy Windham.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Salch Murphy; his daughter, Katherine Murphy Mull (Stuart) of Hickory, NC; and his son, Hunter Keehln Murphy (Erin) of Greenville, SC; grandchildren, Henry Hartwell Mull, Garland Louise Mull, and Mary Charles “Mae” Murphy; as well as Stuart Trenton Salch (Megan) and their children Kylie Elise Salch and Grady Frazier Salch of Houston, TX and Susan Elizabeth Salch (Tyrone) of Austin, TX. He is also survived by his sister, Emily Louise Murphy Thompson of Williamson, GA; brother-in-law, William Windham of Trussville, AL, and his nieces and nephews.
A service celebrating his life will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Tiki Island Chapel, 835 Tiki Drive, Tiki Island, TX 77554 with a reception following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Dialysis Unit at the University of Texas Medical Branch, Office of Development, 301 University Blvd, Galveston, TX 77555-0148 or to Tiki Island Chapel. The family is forever grateful to the wonderful staff of the UTMB Chronic Home Dialysis Unit, and especially Dr. John Badalamenti, Dr. Angela Shepherd and dialysis nurses Sandra Schneider, Lolita Lowery, Jeannie Tinkle, and Sheila Baimbridge.
