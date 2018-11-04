Jo Ann G. Letinich (84) of Texas City, Texas passed away Thursday, November 1, 2018 at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in Webster, Texas.
Jo Ann was born January 2, 1934, in Helena, Arkansas, to Gus and Florence Griffee. She was a longtime resident of Texas City/La Marque. She was a former member and past president of the American Business Women Association. Jo Ann loved volunteering at the Grand Opera House in Galveston, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Milton Davis Brown and Thomas Letinich; her brother, Gus Griffee and sister Mary Sue Bentley.
Jo Ann is survived by her two sons, Milton Dale Brown of Porter, Texas and Daniel Gil Brown of Deer Park, Texas; two grandchildren, Kari Brown and Tiffany Schmidt and three great grandchildren, Kaia Wostal, Benjamin Schmidt and Madeline Schmidt.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 7, 2018, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of the James Crowder Funeral Home, 401 Texas Ave, La Marque, Texas, with Rev. John Mark Benson, officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
